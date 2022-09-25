Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. Buys 159 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 3.1% of Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $8.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $468.68. 2,964,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,256. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $462.00 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $520.99 and a 200-day moving average of $546.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

