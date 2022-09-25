Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 686.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 639,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,102,000 after acquiring an additional 557,929 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,930,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,170,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

VCR stock traded down $5.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.06. 132,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,339. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.01. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $360.54.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

