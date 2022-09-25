Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. Invests $2.97 Million in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,000. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for 3.1% of Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 131,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after acquiring an additional 23,081 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

PPA stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.60. The company had a trading volume of 143,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,926. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.95. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

