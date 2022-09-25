Morgan Stanley Cuts American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $116.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $116.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.43.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $97.74 on Thursday. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,297,000 after buying an additional 2,305,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,371,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after buying an additional 1,910,807 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,634,000 after buying an additional 1,116,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $100,500,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

