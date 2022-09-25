Morgan Stanley Cuts Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Price Target to $5.00

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CURV. Cowen cut shares of Torrid from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut shares of Torrid from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Torrid from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Torrid from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Torrid has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.33.

Torrid Stock Down 5.1 %

Torrid stock opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.15 million, a PE ratio of -14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of -0.35. Torrid has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torrid

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Torrid had a negative return on equity of 34.86% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $340.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Torrid will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Torrid by 706.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 287,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 251,879 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,867,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Torrid during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Deep Field Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Torrid during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Torrid during the second quarter worth about $1,432,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Torrid

(Get Rating)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

