Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.38.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of MS opened at $81.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.07.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 41.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 696.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150,967 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367,310 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $451,711,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,510 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

