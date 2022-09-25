Morpheus Labs Price Tops $0.0043 (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 25th. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $2.28 million and $110,661.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005244 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,091.02 or 1.00044412 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006752 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00058958 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00011645 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00067078 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

MITX is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 705,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 524,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io.

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

