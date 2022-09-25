NEAR Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $272.37 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.70 or 0.00019571 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and $272.37 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00092251 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00076603 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00031614 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00008045 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000286 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00009125 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 787,199,935 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | GitHub | Reddit | Medium Block Explorer “

