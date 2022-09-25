NEAR Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $272.37 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.70 or 0.00019571 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and $272.37 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00092251 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00076603 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00031614 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002045 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002485 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00008045 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00009125 BTC.
NEAR Protocol Coin Profile
NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 787,199,935 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.
NEAR Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
