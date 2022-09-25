NEST Protocol (NEST) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $122,543.00

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $122,543.00 and $6.01 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST Protocol was first traded on July 28th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 10,942,434 coins. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is a distributed oracle network and a permissionless community of token holders, data providers, and validators. As an oracle, NEST Protocol provides a solution to certificate on-chain data, e.g. quotes of digital assets. In NEST network, all data is directly generated on-chain: users (so-called Quote Miners) upload their own asset price quotes with a certain amount of collateral, and the quotes will input to NEST's price chain after a fixed verification period.”

