Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Netflix by 2,075.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Benchmark lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.67.

Shares of NFLX traded down $10.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,207,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,255,598. The firm has a market cap of $100.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.02.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

