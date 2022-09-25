New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Holdings Trimmed by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,356 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NJR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,757,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,331,000 after purchasing an additional 111,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,887,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,042,000 after purchasing an additional 111,859 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,897,000 after purchasing an additional 589,747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,788,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,877,000 after purchasing an additional 51,557 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,303,000 after acquiring an additional 56,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NJR traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.77. 670,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,377. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $34.42 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $552.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.32%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NJR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

