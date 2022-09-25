NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NKE. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NIKE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. HSBC decreased their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on NIKE from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.68.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock opened at $97.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE has a 1 year low of $95.34 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.57 and a 200-day moving average of $115.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,400,882,000 after purchasing an additional 662,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,180,110,000 after purchasing an additional 553,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,894,686,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

