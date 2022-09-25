NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 3,110 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $11,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $293,743,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of ResMed by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,084,262,000 after purchasing an additional 875,001 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,705,000 after purchasing an additional 380,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,935,000 after purchasing an additional 360,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $79,300,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total transaction of $1,276,534.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,159,184.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total value of $328,049.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,683,426.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total transaction of $1,276,534.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,159,184.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,241,549. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ResMed Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMD. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.40.

ResMed stock opened at $214.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.51. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $280.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.53 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

