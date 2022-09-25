NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 6,225 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $10,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CP. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 344.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,470,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,069 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 29,606 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $2,023,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 8,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.94.

CP opened at $70.02 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $65.03 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.07 and a 200-day moving average of $74.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

