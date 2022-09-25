NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 5.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 34.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $468.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $462.00 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $520.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.86.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

