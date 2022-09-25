NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Grows Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $720,070,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,544,000 after purchasing an additional 976,153 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 417,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,912,000 after acquiring an additional 291,400 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7,958.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 199,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after acquiring an additional 196,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.00.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PH opened at $244.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $277.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

