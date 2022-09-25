NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $214.91.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $125.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.17 and a 200-day moving average of $184.77. NVIDIA has a one year low of $122.57 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $311.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,279,217,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after buying an additional 3,813,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 94.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,244,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,090 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

