Observer (OBSR) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Observer (OBSR) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Observer has a total market cap of $7.96 million and $36,583.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Observer has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Observer

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,587,080,871 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR.

Observer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Telegram | YouTube | KakaoTalk | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

