ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OBSV. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of ObsEva from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. HC Wainwright cut shares of ObsEva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of ObsEva from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.40.

ObsEva Trading Down 4.1 %

OBSV opened at $0.14 on Thursday. ObsEva has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ObsEva

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ObsEva will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ObsEva by 15.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 668,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 90,359 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ObsEva by 12.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,450,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 155,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ObsEva by 54,142.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 483,490 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

