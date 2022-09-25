Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 116.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 337.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 203.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $36.79 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

British American Tobacco Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

