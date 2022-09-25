Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,617 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, July 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,511,112. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $140.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.05. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $355.15. The company has a market capitalization of $377.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

