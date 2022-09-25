Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,347 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,390,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,099,000 after buying an additional 267,098 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,156,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,886,000 after buying an additional 6,219,369 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7,901.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,500,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,656,000 after buying an additional 6,419,434 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,113 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,698,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,373,000 after purchasing an additional 84,213 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $53.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.56. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $64.15.

