Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 324,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,791,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $130.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.33 and a 200-day moving average of $145.54. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $128.69 and a one year high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

