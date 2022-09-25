Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $371,000 Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 26.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 300.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

Shares of CAH opened at $66.05 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $72.28. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.41.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

