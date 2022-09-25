Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $470,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,246,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $167.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.98 and its 200-day moving average is $186.31. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

