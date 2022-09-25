Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,911,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,965,000 after acquiring an additional 92,255 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $173.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.84. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

