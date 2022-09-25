Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 383 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.2% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 162,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,301,000 after acquiring an additional 15,789 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,729.5% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $146.47 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $144.58 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.62.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

