Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,847,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,857,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $35.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.15. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.80 and a 52-week high of $52.62.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

