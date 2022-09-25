OctoFi Price Hits $1.55 on Major Exchanges (OCTO)

OctoFi (OCTO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, OctoFi has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. OctoFi has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $16,523.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OctoFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.55 or 0.00008178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OctoFi alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005123 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010910 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071049 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10861641 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi launched on August 17th, 2020. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OctoFi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another.An All-in-One DeFi platform that helps users find top opportunities while rewarding them for being a holder. Revenue earned on platform is 100% returned to eligible holders monthly.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OctoFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OctoFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.