Oddz Price Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Oddz has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Oddz has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz was first traded on March 16th, 2021. Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oddz’s official website is www.oddz.fi.

Buying and Selling Oddz

According to CryptoCompare, “Oddz Protocol is an On-Chain Option trading platform that expedites the execution of options contracts, conditional trades, and futures. It allows the creation, maintenance, execution, and settlement of trustless options, conditional tokens, and futures in a fast, secure, and flexible manner.”

