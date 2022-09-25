Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.39-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $426.00 million-$434.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $438.98 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.74-$1.79 EPS.

OLLI opened at $58.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $75.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 109,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after buying an additional 59,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 280.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 18,939 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

