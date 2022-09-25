Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) PT Lowered to $157.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Benchmark from $170.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 81.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Omnicell from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Omnicell from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.88.

Omnicell Stock Up 0.3 %

OMCL opened at $86.56 on Friday. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $187.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 68.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,539,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $1,678,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at $33,539,520.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $4,287,245. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 27.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 26.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 16.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

