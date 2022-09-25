ON (NYSE:ONON) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ONON. OTR Global started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a positive rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ON from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an initiates rating on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ON from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ON from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.08.

ON Stock Performance

Shares of ONON opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.85. ON has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $55.87.

Institutional Trading of ON

ON Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ON by 159.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,999,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,302,000 after buying an additional 17,190,987 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in ON by 114.5% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,357,000 after buying an additional 5,887,034 shares during the period. Bond Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ON in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,069,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in ON by 223.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,038,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,695,000 after buying an additional 2,788,479 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in ON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,520,000. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

