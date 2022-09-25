Ontology Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001141 BTC on exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $215.28 million and $17.78 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,305.87 or 0.06920089 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00091676 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00074984 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00030039 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00031255 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00019329 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

