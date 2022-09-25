OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OpGen in a report on Friday, June 10th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of OpGen to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

OpGen Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of OPGN opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56. The company has a market cap of $18.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -0.37. OpGen has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $3.55.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 624.26% and a negative return on equity of 75.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OpGen will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OpGen stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of OpGen worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

