Orca Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $85.16 Million (ORCA)

Orca (ORCA) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 25th. In the last week, Orca has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Orca coin can currently be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00004468 BTC on popular exchanges. Orca has a market cap of $85.16 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Orca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007345 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011041 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10725519 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Orca Coin Profile

Orca’s launch date was August 9th, 2021. Orca’s total supply is 99,999,983 coins. Orca’s official website is www.orca.so. Orca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Orca is https://reddit.com/r/orca_so and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orca

According to CryptoCompare, “Orca is a place to exchange cryptocurrency on the Solana blockchain. Additionally, users can provide liquidity to a trading pool to earn trading fees.Orca (ORCA) is the platform governance token issued on Solana.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orca using one of the exchanges listed above.

