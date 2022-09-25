Organo Stock to Split on Thursday, September 29th (OTCMKTS:ORGJF)

Shares of Organo Co. (OTCMKTS:ORGJF – Get Rating) are going to split on the morning of Thursday, September 29th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, September 29th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, September 29th.

Organo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORGJF opened at 75.25 on Friday. Organo has a fifty-two week low of 75.25 and a fifty-two week high of 75.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organo in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Organo

Organo Corporation operates as a water treatment engineering company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Water Treatment Engineering Business Unit and Performance Products Business Unit. It offers pure water systems, such as reverse osmosis (RO) systems, regenerative automatic and manual pure water systems, electric regeneration pure water systems, desktop-type pure water systems, cabinet-type pure water systems, electrode ionization high-purity water systems, cartridge water purifiers, and two-stage RO systems; ultrapure water systems, including desktop and cabinet-type ultrapure water systems, and final polishing unit; and other equipment comprising alkaline electrolyzed water production equipment, homogenizers, electro conductivity meters, resistivity meters, and ion exchange filters.

