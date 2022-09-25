Origin Dollar Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $41.71 million and $328,736.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00005257 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010881 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070836 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10829184 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s genesis date was September 18th, 2020. Origin Dollar’s total supply is 41,935,653 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin Dollar (OUSD) is a new stablecoin that was initially launched in September 2020 on the Ethereum network. It allows users to earn yield while it's still in their wallet. It was created by the team at Origin Protocol (OGN).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

