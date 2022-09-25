Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 208.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.78. 2,551,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,857. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $88.22.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.