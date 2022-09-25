Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Raised to $65.00 at Citigroup

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OVV. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.41.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $63.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739,986 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 9,931.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,089 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 436.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485,198 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,987,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $121,658,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

