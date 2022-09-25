Oxen (OXEN) Market Capitalization Tops $11.98 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Oxen has a market cap of $11.98 million and $305,362.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,907.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000327 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022920 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00151584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00283574 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.13 or 0.00746410 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.31 or 0.00604601 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 60,038,537 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

