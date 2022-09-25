Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.25-$10.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.10-$1.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.50.

Oxford Industries Stock Down 4.2 %

OXM stock opened at $87.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.58. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $119.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.16. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carol B. Yancey bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,239.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after acquiring an additional 104,007 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 391.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 88,421 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 79,431 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $6,281,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

