Pallapay Price Reaches $0.0106 on Top Exchanges (PALLA)

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Pallapay coin can now be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pallapay has a market cap of $8.04 million and approximately $83,066.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pallapay has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005191 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00010888 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071866 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10986623 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Pallapay Profile
Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 759,017,491 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Pallapay Coin Trading
