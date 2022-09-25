Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,204 shares during the quarter. MicroVision accounts for about 0.6% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the first quarter worth $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in MicroVision by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MicroVision by 420.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in MicroVision in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in MicroVision in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MVIS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,892,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.63 million, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 3.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19. MicroVision, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $12.83.

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). MicroVision had a negative net margin of 2,515.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

