Paragon Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 33,093 ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 15.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,191,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,796,000 after buying an additional 2,225,409 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in ASE Technology by 16.2% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,581,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,573,000 after purchasing an additional 779,885 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ASE Technology by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,026,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,999,000 after purchasing an additional 732,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,322,000 after acquiring an additional 606,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,590,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 419,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

ASE Technology Price Performance

ASE Technology Profile

ASX traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.29. 12,421,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,049,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.18. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $8.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.32. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.12.

(Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.