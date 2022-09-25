Paragon Capital Management Ltd Buys 27,411 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,411 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure accounts for 0.7% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,898,000 after acquiring an additional 258,946 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,538,000 after acquiring an additional 873,382 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,062,000 after acquiring an additional 102,001 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,477,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,517,000 after acquiring an additional 228,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 970,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of BIPC stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.08. The stock had a trading volume of 421,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,699. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.92.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Featured Articles

