Paragon Capital Management Ltd Buys 763 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Compass Point lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,158,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,854,422. The company has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.17%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

