Paragon Capital Management Ltd Buys New Shares in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ingredion by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 230,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,296,000 after purchasing an additional 41,071 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 93,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Down 2.5 %

INGR stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.10. 376,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,879. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $79.59 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.51.

About Ingredion

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

