Paragon Capital Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,130,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,215,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,722,000 after purchasing an additional 312,326 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,705,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAP stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,616,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,816. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.01.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

