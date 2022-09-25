Paragon Capital Management Ltd Invests $200,000 in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $807,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,938 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,729 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $929,900,000 after acquiring an additional 933,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $138,957.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,209.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $138,957.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,209.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,764,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,018,007 shares of company stock valued at $59,856,759 in the last three months. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Franklin Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. Bank of America cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

BEN traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $23.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,490,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,433. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.19. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

